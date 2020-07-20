New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) Google on Monday announced the appointment of Mitesh Agarwal as the director of customer engineering for Google Cloud India.

In this role, he will lead a team of engineers and consultants working on Google Cloud Platform and G-Suite and will further provide impetus to the technology, architecture and the solution selling teams, a statement said. He will report to Andrew Hobby, senior director of customer engineering for Google Cloud in Asia Pacific, who is based in Singapore, it added.

Agarwal has over two decades of experience across technology consulting, product strategy, enterprise architecture and enterprise sales. He joins Google from Oracle, where he spent 18 years with his most recent role as the vice-president of global key and lead accounts. Previously, he has worked with Oracle India, Sun Microsystems, Ramco Systems and Wipro Infotech. *

Wipro ties up with ComplianceQuest

* IT major Wipro on Monday said it has partnered with ComplianceQuest to develop transformative quality management solutions for the medical devices and life sciences industries.

ComplianceQuest helps life sciences, medical devices and other manufacturers meet their quality, safety and compliance goals by connecting all relevant processes across the company and, externally with its global supply networks. The joint solution, powered by ComplianceQuest EQMS Product Platform and Wipro's transformation services, will provide an end-to-end quality management support to customers, a statement said.

It will enable medical devices and pharmaceutical companies to remain compliant, handle their complaints effectively as well as comply with medical device reporting procedures and recall requirements, it added. *

Nucleus Software adds AI chatbot to fintech solution

* IT firm Nucleus Software on Monday said it has added a range of new solutions to its 'FinnOne Neo' digital lending platform that will help retail lenders offer contactless digital lending across the full loan lifecycle.

FinnOne Neo myLoan, an AI-powered conversational chatbot, is designed to help lenders provide self-service on WhatsApp and other instant messaging platforms, a statement said. Another new solution, FinnOne Neo Sales Assist, is a web channel for loan sourcing to help lenders' agents provide completely digital financing at retail stores, automobile dealerships, lifestyle stores, travel booking offices and other points of sale, the statement said.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift to digital. We are continuing to invest in innovative, sophisticated technologies to help our customers thrive...That's why we have added myLoan and Sales Assist to our comprehensive digital channel solution set," Sudeep Verma, Global Head of FinnOne Neo, said. *

Mindtree partners with Husqvarna Group

* IT firm Mindtree on Monday said it has been commissioned by Husqvarna Group to provide DevOps-centric SAP services to help drive the latter's digital transformation initiatives.

Mindtree will partner with Husqvarna Group's Gardena Division, based in Germany, which is the leading brand for high-quality garden tools in Europe, a statement said. "Our unique product IT operating approach will help accelerate Husqvarna's product lifecycle — from ideation to development to release — enabling the business meet customer demand more effectively," Mindtree CEO and Managing Director Debashis Chatterjee said.

DevOps refers to a methodology that combines software development with IT operations.

