OnePlus will be putting an end to all the rumours and speculations regarding the much-awaited Nord smartphone. The mid-range phone from the house of OnePlus will be launched tomorrow in India. Apart from the new affordable phone, the Chinese smartphone maker will also be launching the OnePlus Buds. This piece of information was officially confirmed by the company itself. There have been a massive amount of speculations around the Nord device. OnePlus Nord Affordable Smartphone: Here's Everything You Need To Know.

OnePlus Nord Render Images (Photo Credits: EvLeaks)

The launch event is slated for tomorrow at 7:30 pm IST and it will be the first augmented reality launch in the country. The interested fans will be requiring OnePlus' Nord AR app to experience the launch event. The Nord AR app is available for download via Google Play Store & Apple's App Store.

Talking about the specifications, the Nord smartphone will come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset under the hood, which will be mated with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. OnePlus Nord will have an AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be equipped with a 4,115mAh battery supporting 30W Warp Charge fas charging.

OnePlus Nord Launch Date Confirmed (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

The company will be incorporating a quad-camera module at the back. The setup will comprise of a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 5MP time-of-flight camera. The mid-range smartphone from OnePlus will be offered with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) for capturing smooth video with minimal shakes. The smartphone is expected to be priced in India below Rs 25,000.

