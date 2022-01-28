New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Consumer technology brand Nothing on Friday said it has appointed former Dyson executive Adam Bates as the Design Director.

Bates' focus will be on launching Nothing's first design hub in London, a statement said.

Also Read | Gionee 13 Pro With Dual Rear Cameras Launched, Check Price & Other Details Here.

Bates spent over 14 years at Dyson as a design lead. He and his design team worked alongside engineers and scientists to create some of Dyson's most iconic products, including Dyson Supersonic and Airwrap as well as the company's cordless vacuums and purifiers.

Also Read | Ignitron Motocorp Unveils GT 120 Electric Bike in India.

**** *Cigniti logs Q3 net profit of Rs 26.55 cr

Cigniti Technologies on Friday said its consolidated net profit stood at Rs 26.55 crore in the December 2021 quarter.

The company, which provides engineering and software testing services, had logged a net profit of Rs 26.35 crore in the year-ago period, Cigniti said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations rose 45.4 per cent to Rs 325.46 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 223.90 crore in the year-ago period.

Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), travel and transport, and retail and e-commerce sectors contributed the most to the revenue during December 2021 quarter.

North America and Canada accounted for 85 per cent of the revenue in the quarter under review, the UK and Europe 8 per cent, while Rest of the World contributed 7 per cent.

**** *IIFL HFL, INPA sign MoU for hiring Navy veterans

IIFL Home Finance Ltd (IIFL HFL) and the Indian Naval Placement Agency (INPA) on Friday signed an MoU for the recruitment of Navy veterans in the home finance company. IIFL HFL aims to hire veterans/ ex-servicemen/dependents who have retired from the Indian Navy and competent for roles through this MoU, a release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)