New Delhi/Mumbai, May 2 (PTI) JioCinema, the digital rights holder of the Tata Indian Premier League, on Tuesday said over 30,000 viewers turned up at its Fan Park to watch T20 matches over the weekends.

As per its new initiatives, JioCinema, part of Viacom18, is providing stadium-like experience on the weekends throughout the tournament by streaming matches live on giant screens.

JioCinema had set up Fan Park experience across Vadodara, Kurnool, Bardhaman, Jalgaon, Varanasi, Karnal, and Thoothukudi as excitement around the league scaled a new high over the weekend, the company said in a statement.

Around 15 cities and towns have been covered in the first three weekends since April 16, it added.

Indian audio wearable brand boAt collaborated with Snehadhara Foundation, a non-profit organisation, for the 'Arts Practices for Inclusion Program' (API).

It is a first-of-its-kind course which looks at therapeutic practices and social inclusion through the arts like visual arts, drama, music, movement, and play.

The API programme supported by boAt is aimed to create a community and ecosystem to bring about inclusion for children with learning disabilities and difficulties with the help of art, music, and drama, said a statement.

LIC launches group post-retirement medical benefit scheme

Life Insurance Corporation of India said it has introduced a group post retirement medical benefit scheme on Tuesday.

The plan is a non-linked, non-participating, life, group savings insurance product which helps to meet the employer's obligation for post-retirement medical benefit to their employees, as per an official statement. PTI KRH AA

