New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) on Tuesday announced commissioning Pugalur-Trichur 2,000 megawatts VSC-based high-voltage direct current system.

"Assets under HVDC Bipole link between western region (Raigarh, Chhattisgarh) and southern region (Pugalur, Tamil Nadu)-North Trichur, (Kerala) have been put under commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hours of June 8, 2021," according to a BSE statement.

It includes (±) 320kV 1,000 MW (Mono Pole-I) HVDC terminals each at Pugalur (HVDC station and North Trichur).

*

*

* ReNew Power ties up with Precourt Energy Institute for energy storage system tech development

* ReNew Power on Tuesday announces new affiliate relationship with the Precourt Energy Institute's 'StorageX Initiative' for new energy storage system technology development.

ReNew Power has announced a collaboration agreement with the Precourt Institute for Energy at Stanford University and its StorageX Initiative, according to a statement.

StorageX is an academic-industry-government initiative that aims to solve the most pressing real-world challenges in battery storage.

ReNew's collaboration with StorageX will focus initially on challenges surrounding grid-level battery usage and performance in India, with an eye toward optimising the performance of storage assets, and ultimately driving stable and firm power delivery to the grid.

*

*

* Axis Direct launches mentorship programme for stock mkt investing, financial planning

* Axis Direct, the flagship brand of Axis Securities, on Tuesday announced the launch of 'RING Academy', a long-term mentorship programme to help investors build and manage wealth as well as overcome the challenges of stock market investing.

RING Academy, an online educational initiative, aims to offer uniquely designed courses to investors in the market, according to a statement. The goal of the programme is to empower investors to cultivate a lifestyle around earnings and manage money confidently.

Investors can learn basics to advance in fundamentals, technical, risk management, and personality aspects of investing, and develop trading and financial planning skills. The participants will also get an opportunity to join the live trading and financial planning exercises, which will further add to their empirical knowledge. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)