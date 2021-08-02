New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Fintech platform PhonePe on Monday said it has launched UPI-based AutoPay functionality for mutual fund investment offerings that will allow its customers to set up their MF SIPs.

The introduction of UPI Autopay furthers PhonePe's vision to continually enhance the end-to-end customer experience while catering to their needs in building the investment portfolio of their choice, a statement said.

SIP through UPI AutoPay option is available for all existing and new investors on PhonePe app, it added.

Customers can also access the UPI Autopay feature when they opt for monthly SIPs through any of the mutual fund investment options available on PhonePe, it said. ****

* Sahaj Software appoints former Flipkart exec Yogi Kulkarni as CTO

Sahaj Software on Monday said it has appointed former Flipkart executive Yogi Kulkarni as its Chief Technology Officer.

Kulkarni has over two decades of experience and will be focusing on emerging technology and on deepening Sahaj's expertise to fortify impact for customers, the company said in a statement.

“Yogi's addition to the team will enrich it tremendously. His exceptional tech acumen combined with rich industry-wide experience will further strengthen the company's position as the leading provider of purpose-built solutions that drive data-led transformation for organisations,” Sunder Malyandi, co-founder and CSO at Sahaj Software, said. **** * Apple partner Aptronix adds 10 new stores in Delhi-NCR, Ludhiana

Apple partner Aptronix has added 10 new stores in Delhi NCR and Ludhiana, a move that will help strengthen the US tech giant's presence in the Indian market.

Aptronix has 48 retail stores and 12 service centres located in 14 cities across India. The 10 stores are spread across approximately 30,000 sq ft of retail space.

The stores across various locations in Delhi-NCR and Ludhiana promise their consumers to get hands-on with the latest products and services, a statement said.

“Being the largest Apple partner in the country, we are ecstatic to open 10 new stores in Delhi, NCR and Ludhiana. We have achieved 200 per cent growth year-on-year in revenue...We aim to keep pace with Apple's growth in India, plan to be a 100-store national partner by FY 2023," Sutinder Singh, Founder and MD of Aptronix, said.

