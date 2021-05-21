Mumbai, May 21 (PTI) Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker has been appointed chairman of Oneworld's governing board.

The New York-headquartered Oneworld is an alliance of 14 international airlines.

Al Baker will succeed incumbent Alan Joyce, who is the group CEO of Qantas Group, according to a statement.

As chairman of the Oneworld's governing board, Al Baker will oversee the alliance's governance, chair its meetings and work closely with Oneworld CEO Rob Gurney and the alliance's management team, it said.

*

*

* JNPT's NSIGT handles medical-grade oxygen-filled container

* The Nhava Sheva International Gateway Terminal (NSIGT) of the JNPT on Friday handled a medical-grade oxygen-filled container.

The container was loaded at the Jebel Ali Port in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and was discharged NSIGT at 6.50 pm on Friday, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) said.

The vessel, Sespan Lebu of MESAWA, was operated by CMA-CGM Agencies (India)Pvt Ltd, it said.

JNPT also said it has handled a total 278.272 MT of medical-grade liquid oxygen till date in four container ships.

*

*

* Go First delivers OTP among domestic carriers in April

* Go First, formerly GoAir, has delivered the highest on-time performance (OTP) of 98.1 per cent in April, as per the latest domestic passenger traffic data released by the DGCA.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) publishes monthly OTP data of domestic airlines from four metro airports -- Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Besides, the Mumbai-based airline also recorded the highest increase in market share at 9.6 per cent in April over 7.8 per cent in March, as compared to other domestic airlines, carrying 5.47 lakh passenger in the months, according to a statement.

*

*

* Akshaya Patra scales up feeding efforts in Maharashtra

* Akshaya Patra Foundation on Friday said it has decided to scale up its feeding efforts in Maharashtra with the support of the state government to help vulnerable populations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Akshaya Patra has served over 47 lakh meals across Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nasik, and Aurangabad, according to a statement.

Since March 2020, Akshaya Patra has served over 12.5 crore meals (as of May 15, 2021) to vulnerable populations across 19 states and one Union Territories. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)