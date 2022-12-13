Mumbai, Dec 13 (PTI) Agri value chain enabler Samunnati on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with Miami-based water-tech company Plasma Waters for improving sustainable agri output in India.

Under the agreement, Samunnati will support Plasma Waters technology's 'Proof of Concept' demonstrations at their Centre of Excellence at Hyderabad and Chennai, the company said in a statement.

They will introduce this technology to their Agri Enterprises, FPOs and farmers to bring tech innovations to the farming community's benefits.

Plasma Waters technology is already being tested on the field at large scale in the USA.

The Plasma Waters' continuous-flow cold plasma technology turns water into Plasma Activated Water (PAW), a natural microbicide and growth enhancer and provides a natural alternative that can replace the damaging impact from pesticides and can boost plant growth, disease resistance and stress tolerance levels.

"This revolutionary technology is a perfect example of symbiotic connection between conservation and deriving economic benefits for the farming community," Samunnati Founder and CEO Anil Kumar SG said.

*** Vipul Organics receives ISO 45001 Certification for all 3 units in Maha * Specialty chemicals company Vipul Organics on Tuesday said it has received the ISO 45001 Certification for all its three manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra.

The ISO 45001 Certification is for those organisations that are serious about improving employee safety, reducing workplace risks and for creating better and safer working conditions, the company said in a statement.

The specialty chemicals company in the pigments and dyes segment has received the ISO 45001 Certification for its units at Palghar, Ambernath and Tarapur.

"The ISO 45001:2018 certification becomes very important and showcases the importance that we pay to the health and safety of our employees," Vipul Organics Executive Director Mihir V Shah said.

