Mumbai, Feb 15 (PTI) State Bank of India and Nabfoundation, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Nabard, have tied up to provide financial assistance to self-help groups (SHGs) for setting up sanitary napkin manufacturing units under a rural menstrual hygiene programme.

“Under the agreement, SBI will provide working capital support to all eligible SHGs covered under Nabard sponsored 'My Pad. My Right' project, being grounded through Nabfoundation,” a release said.

The primary aim of the project is to provide livelihood enterprises to active SHGs in the form of sanitary pad making units.

********** Vedanta SPARK initiative receives more than 1,190 entries from start-ups * Vedanta on Monday said that its latest global corporate and innovation and ventures programme has received more than 1,190 entries from start-ups across the globe in a span of just around three months since its launch. "Vedanta Group today announced that its latest initiative “Vedanta SPARK" has received more than 1,190 entries from start-ups across the globe in a span of just around three months since its launch,' it said in a statement. The initiative was launched in October 30 last year with the objective of triggering a tech-revolution, by partnering with early-stage, growth stage, and venture stage digital tech start-ups.

********** ZEE5 celebrates fifth anniversary, average watch time stands at 133 mins

*OTT platform Zee5 on Monday said it has 6.59 crore monthly average users and 54 lakh daily average users as of December.

The platform, which is celebrating its fifth anniversary, said the average watch time per viewer per month stood at 133 minutes, as per an official statement. It also announced new seasons of many content shows for 2021.

