New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Verandah, a Mumbai-based resort-wear and swimwear brand, on Thursday said it has raised USD 1.1 million (about Rs 8 crore) from Galaxy Investment Partners CEO Mike Novogratz, former WhatsApp executive Neeraj Arora, SoftBank Vision Fund Partner Lydia Jett and others.

The seed funding round also saw participation from PDS Venture (PDS Multinational Fashions' venture tech portfolio) and other significant supporters in the financial community across New York and Mumbai, a statement said.

Also Read | Tecno Camon 18 Debuts in India at Rs 14,999; First Sale on December 27, 2021.

The brand will use the funding to set up its next phase of growth within the US and international market, as it looks to scale and add product extensions, it added.

Founded in 2012 by Anjali Patel Mehta, Verandah pivoted into a story-based luxury resort label. It is based in Mumbai with its partners and teams across New York and Italy. It has launched its global direct to consumer e-commerce site based out of the US this month.

Also Read | WhatsApp Reportedly Working on New Interface for Voice Calls.

**** *Yodacart raises $225,000 funding

Yodacart, an e-commerce startup, on Thursday said it has raised USD 225,000 (about Rs 1.69 crore) in pre-seed funding from Ajith Daniel, a New York-based angel investor.

The funding will further enable the company to reinforce its tech offerings and expand its presence in the Indian market, a statement said.

The company plans to use the funds to enhance the platform, expand product categories, and expand nationally, growing its services by 50X within the next year, it added.

As part of the funding investment, Yodacart will also receive support from two portfolio companies headed by Ajith Daniel.

The company said it will launch service in Pune in January 2022, with further plans to expand to Delhi and Gurugram, later in the year.

Founded in 2019, Yodacart specialises in last-mile logistics and same-day delivery and support, helping ease decision-making on the purchase of consumer electronic products through Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

**** *Doosra raises seed funding from Omidyar Network India, others

Privacytech startup Doosra on Thursday said it has raised an undisclosed amount of seed funding from Omidyar Network India.

Titan Capital, 2am Ventures and other angel investors including Bhuvan Gupta, co-founder, OfBusiness, Nitin Agarwal and Srinivas Raju Kalidindi also participated in the funding round, a statement said.

Founded by Aditya Vuchi in September 2020, Doosra provides a SIM-free virtual mobile number which users can use in situations where they are compelled to share their personal mobile number.

“With so much digital adoption in communication, identity and payments, privacy will play a central role. Doosra ensures the safeguarding of a user's personal data by providing a publicly shareable mobile number at malls, supermarkets, price comparison sites, online classifieds and e-commerce platforms,” Aditya Vuchi, founder and CEO of Doosra, said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)