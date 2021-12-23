Tecno India has launched the Tecno Camon 18 smartphone today in India. The handset will go on sale from December 27, 2021, across online and retail channels. As an introductory offer, the company will be offering a pair of Buds 2 worth Rs 1,999 free of cost on the purchase of the Camon 18 phone. Tecno Camon 18, Camon 18P Smartphones Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Tecno Camon 18 (Photo Credits: Tecno India)

Tecno Camon 18 sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2460x1080 pixels. It comes powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Presenting the all-new CAMON 18 powered by 48 MP Ultra Clear Selfie camera and 48MP AI Triple rear camera along with a Virtual Memory expansion up to 7GB RAM only at Rs. 14999.#TECNO #ComingSoon #StayTuned #CAMON18 pic.twitter.com/7kFE6Wossk — TecnoMobileInd (@TecnoMobileInd) December 23, 2021

For optics, it gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main camera, a 2MP depth shooter and an AI lens. Upfront, there is a 48MP shooter

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging and runs on Android 11 based HiOS 8.0 UI. It will be made available in two colours - Dusk Grey and Iris Purple. Coming to the pricing, Tecno Camon 18 is priced at Rs 14,999 for the sole 4GB + 128GB model.

