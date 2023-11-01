Palghar, Nov 1 (PTI) Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA)MLA Kshitij Thakur met Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee on Wednesday seeking additional water supply from the Surya Dam project for areas under Vasai Virar civic body.

He said VVMC areas need 372 million litres of water per day (MLD) but are currently getting 230 MLD of water.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

"The population of Vasai-Virar was around 12 lakh in 2011, which has doubled by now. As a result, the water requirement of the area has also increased. The Surya Dam project is essential and water provision to the citizens is important to reduce the people's water woes," Thakur said, adding that 185 MLD water is sanctioned from the Surya Dam project for VVMC.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)