New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) The initial share sale of Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd received 50 per cent subscription on the first day of bidding on Wednesday.

The Rs 523 crore-IPO got bids for 40,77,696 shares against 81,47,373 shares on offer, as per data available with the NSE.

Also Read | Union Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited for 606 Specialist Officer Posts Till February 23, Apply Online at unionbankofindia.co.in.

The portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 67 per cent while the quota for non-institutional investors received 38 per cent subscription. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 29 per cent.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) has a fresh issue of up to Rs 450 crore and an offer for sale of up to 15,61,329 equity shares.

Also Read | Motilal Nehru Death Anniversary 2024 Date: Know All About the Day That Marks the Punyatithi of One of the Great Leaders of India.

Those selling shares in the OFS include Oman India Joint Investment Fund II, American Capital, and Amicus Capital Private Equity.

The IPO comes in a price range of Rs 445-468 a share.

Capital Small Finance Bank on Tuesday collected Rs 157 crore from anchor investors.

It will utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue towards augmenting the tier-I capital base to meet its future capital requirements.

The Jalandhar-based bank, which began operations in 2016 after converting itself from a local area bank, is 24 per cent owned by the promoter family led by Sarvjit Singh Sarma and his family.

Nuvama Wealth Management, DAM Capital Advisors, and Equirus Capital are the managers to the offer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)