New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) Care Ratings on Monday reported a 77 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 43.37 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The domestic ratings firm had a net profit of Rs 24.55 crore in the March quarter of 2023-24.

Also Read | What Is CBSE's New Post-Result Process? Here's Everything You Need To Know About Latest Changes in the Result Verification System.

Its total income rose to Rs 124.82 crore in the January-March period from Rs 100.43 crore in the March quarter of FY24, the agency said in a regulatory filing.

For the full fiscal 2024-25, its net profit surged 36.5 per cent to Rs 140 crore against Rs 102.56 crore in 2023-24.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 12, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Shares of Care Ratings closed at Rs 1,342.85 apiece, up 4.28 per cent over the previous close on BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)