Srinagar, Jul 2 (PTI) The Centre is considering a Rs 100-crore proposal for an Integrated Aqua Park in Jammu and Kashmir under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) Phase-II, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh said here on Wednesday.

The Union fisheries minister said the park will serve as a model for holistic cold-water aquaculture development and reiterated the government's commitment to holistic rural development, farmer empowerment, and realising the vision of a self-reliant and developed India.

Singh said flagship schemes like the Blue Revolution, Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF), and PMMSY have played a transformative role in strengthening the fisheries ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that over 10 crore farmers across the country depend on livestock for their livelihoods, with more than 90 per cent of dairy animals owned by small and marginal farmers.

The sector contributes 12.26 per cent of rural household income, with women accounting for over 70 per cent of the dairy sector participation and 32 per cent of dairy cooperative membership, demonstrating its vital role in inclusive growth, the minister said.

Singh said milk production in Jammu and Kashmir has risen from 19.50 lakh tonnes in 2014-15 to 28.74 lakh tonnes in 2023-24, recording a 47 per cent rise, while per capita milk availability in the Union Territory stands at 413 grams daily.

