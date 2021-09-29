Chennai, Sep 29 (PTI): Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd, the financial services division of diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group, has earmarked Rs 1.20 crore for providing free heart treatment to children of commercial heavy vehicle drivers and mechanics, among others, for the 2021-22 financial year.

The company has partnered with Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals for the venture and the amount would help 80 children with congenital heart disease, a press release said.

From diagnostics to open heart surgeries, post-operative care, medication and diet, all services would be provided without any charge, it said.

In 2020-21 financial year, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company pledged its support to surgical heart procedures for children up to the age of 18 years with a similar outlay of Rs 1.20 crore.

"Trucking is today one of the most important links that facilitates productivity and competitive efficiency, leading to rapid economic development...the stressful and challenging nature of the work adversely influences their physical as well as mental health", company Executive Director Ravindra Kumar Kundu said.

"This initiative is a small step from our end to bring some relief and help these families enter a better life. This World Heart Day and always, we hope and pray for a healthier world", he added.

As part of the arrangement, Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals in Raipur-Chhattisgarh, Palwal-Haryana, Kharghar-Maharashtra would provide world class pediatric cardiac care for the children of road transport staff free of cost.

Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital, Palwal, Haryana, director Subramanian Chellappan said, "during the Covid-19 pandemic, children suffering from congenital heart disease were vulnerable.. while this treatment was unavailable in both private and government hospitals, Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals continued to offer these life saving surgeries with COVID-19 protocols".

"We value our partnership with Chola, who supported children of trucking community with CHD, in these critical times. From 2019 till September 2021, Chola has given new life to over 150 children", he added.

