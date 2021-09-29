Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 is all set to begin on October 3, 2021. Ahead of the sale, the e-commerce company has revealed several 'Curtain Raiser Deals' and is allowing customers to get their hands on them. Google Pixel 4a, iPhone SE 2020, Poco X3 Pro, Infinix Hot 10 Play and Realme 8i are now available at a discount price. Flipkart has partnered with Axis and ICICI Bank to provide up to 10 percent instant discount. Customers will also get assured cashback on Paytm and UPI transactions. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Deals on Redmi 9A, Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Tecno Spark 7T & Vivo Smartphones Revealed.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 is now available at Rs 25,999 for the 64GB storage model. 128GB and 256GB variants are now being sold at Rs 30,999 and Rs 40,999 respectively.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Curtain Raiser (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

The wait is finally over! Arriving tomorrow on Flipkart a new product from Realme TechLife that's big on performance and bigger on capacity. Can you guess what it is?#ThinkBig with Realme TechLife. #TheBigBillionDays #TheBigBillionDaysSpecials — Flipkart (@Flipkart) September 28, 2021

Customers can also avail 10 percent off on both ICICI and Axis Bank credit cards, up to Rs 15,000 off via exchange & more. Google Pixel 4a is also now listed with a price tag of Rs 25,999 for the sole 6GB + 128GB model.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Curtain Raiser (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Poco X3 Pro is also now available for sale at Rs 16,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model whereas the 8GB + 128GB variants is listed at Rs 18,999. Buyers will also get Rs 500 off on Axis, ICICI Bank credit, debit cards and EMI transactions. Realme 8i 4GB + 64GB storage is up for grabs at Rs 12,999 whereas the 6GB + 128GB model is available at Rs 14,999. The e-commerce company has also listed electronics like headphones, tablets and laptops with up to 80 percent off.

