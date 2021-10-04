New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Private equity firm ChrysCapital has acquired Florida-based business process management service provider ResultsCX from One Equity Partners, the outsourcing company said on Monday.

The acquisition is the largest-ever deal done by ChrysCapital and sources estimate it to be around USD 400 million.

ResultsCX has a footprint across several countries and ChrysCapital expects the firm to enter India within a year to capitalise on the country's talent pool.

"ResultsCX serves mainly US clients. It has several centres spread across various geographies but not in India. We do intend to invest in India and grow India going forward but it will not be at the cost of jobs in US and other geographies but it will be for incremental growth," ChrysCapital director Akshat Babbar told PTI.

He said ResultsCX is expected to expand its footprint in India within 12 months.

"We will add India to keep growing faster. We want to invest and increase this business. The growth will come across the board. The US market will grow and the employee base will grow there. Similarly, the Philippines, Mexico employee base will grow and similarly India will be also one of the geographies," Babbar said.

ChrysCapital declined to comment on the deal size.

ResultsCX has approximately 20,000 employees and 25 delivery centres globally. It specialises in omni-channel, resolution-centered customer experience and serves clients based in the US.

The firm has made investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital customer experience solutions.

"Digital transformation is forcing companies to change their business models and expand beyond traditional channels to an omni-channel service approach. With its strategic AI-plus-human intelligence approach and comprehensive digital and social media-based offerings, ResultsCX is well-positioned to gain from this shift," Babbar said.

ChrysCapital has around USD 4 billion worth of assets under management and more than half of the investment has been made in India.

"Our new ownership brings the opportunity for ResultsCX to expand our global presence and increase investments in emerging technologies for our clients. ResultsCX will benefit from ChrysCapital's deep experience in the technology sector," ResultsCX CEO Chad Carlson said.

