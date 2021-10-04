Apple Watch Series 7 prices have been reportedly revealed on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. A known tipster 'Ishan Agarwal' shared this information via his official Twitter channel. The tipster has listed down the prices of all the Watch Series 7 models. These prices are said to be Rs 1,000 higher than last year's Apple Watch Series 6 variants. Apple Watch Series 7 With Redesigned Display & New Features Launched, Priced From $399.

The new Watch Series 7 will be available in both Aluminium and Stainless Steel options. As per tipster Ishan Agarwal's tweet, Apple Watch Series 7 Aluminium model with 41mm size will be priced at Rs 41,900 whereas the 45mm size watch will be offered at Rs 44,900.

Apple Watch Series 7 (Photo Credits: Apple)

The 41mm and 45mm Cellular variants will be priced at Rs 50,900 and Rs 53,900 respectively. On the other hand, Apple Watch Series 7 Stainless (GPS + Cellular only) 41mm and 45mm sizes smartwatches will be sold at Rs 69,900 and Rs 73,900.

Apple Watch Series 7 (Photo Credits: Apple)

As a reminder, Apple Watch Series 7 was launched during the Apple event last month along with iPhone 13 Series, iPad Mini, and new iPad. The new Watch Series comes with an S6 chip, a larger display and thinner bezels. The new watch is claimed to be shipped with the most crack-resistant glass. It will provide up to 33 percent faster charging compared to Apple Watch Series 6 which was launched last year. All models of Watch Series 7 run on watchOS 8 out of the box and is IPX6 rated dustproof, WR50 rated for water resistance. It also gets blood oxygen saturation, atrial fibrillation heart rate tracking features and support for quick ECG.

