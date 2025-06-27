Faridabad, Jun 27 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl was found hanging at her home here with her family claiming that she was disturbed over poor performance in school tests and alleged harassment by school staff, police said on Friday.

The girl, Suruchi Chaudhary, is the daughter of a lady Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Haryana Police and a student of Class 10 at a private school here.

According to police, the girl hanged herself in her room on Thursday after returning from school. A post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the family.

The family alleged that Suruchi had failed three out of five subjects in a recent unit test and was upset. Her mother, ASI Sunita -- posted at Palla police station -- claimed that the school principal and a mathematics teacher had threatened to demote her to Class 9, which affected her mental health.

She was also upset over not being allowed to play in the under-19 category in Kho-Kho tournaments, despite having represented at the national level. Her family said the school administration insisted she play in the under-14 team, further distressing her.

Her mother said the girl had told them that she was being harassed and threatened at school.

Police said they have received a complaint from the family and are probing the allegations.

"A complaint has been filed by the parents of the student in which several allegations have been made against the school principal. We are investigating the entire matter. Action will be taken based on whatever comes out in the investigation," a police spokesperson said.

