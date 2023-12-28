New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) A 36-year-old man died in a fire at a house in south Delhi's New Manglapuri area, police said on Thursday.

The police have started an investigation and said prima facie it appeared to be a case of suicide. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Viney Arora was unmarried and a bouncer by profession, they said.

Officers at Fatehpur Beri police station received a call at 8.33 pm on Wednesday about a house fire. A police team reached the spot and found the fire blazing in a room locked from the inside.

"The police team broke open the door and found a man lying on the floor with burnt materials such as a chair, some clothes, and an 'angeethi (coal brazier)'," a police officer said.

Prima facie, it appears the man set himself on fire but a probe is underway to determine if the fire started from the brazier, the officer said.

"We immediately informed the Delhi Fire Services and a crime team to visit the spot," the officer said and added that medicos from a CAT ambulance called to the spot declared Arora dead.

