New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday interacted with newly elected district presidents of the the BJP in Delhi, and shared the details of work done in the first 100 days of her government and sought their feedback on it.

“We are working with the goal of building a ‘Developed Delhi' within a ‘Developed India,' and the newly formed district and mandal organizations must contribute to achieving this objective,” said Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva who was present at the first meeting of the newly elected district presidents.

The chief minister briefed the district presidents about 100-day work of the BJP government in Delhi and invited suggestions for the improvement and development of Delhi, a statement by BJP's Delhi unit said.

Delhi BJP co-incharge Alka Gurjar, state general secretary (organisation) Pawan Rana and general secretary Vishnu Mittal were present at the meeting.

Gupta took oath along with her Council of Ministers on February 20 this year. The BJP government will complete its 100 days on May 30.

Gupta told reporters after the meeting that she will present a report card of her government before the people of Delhi at an event to be held on JLN stadium on May 31.

Gutpa said that the party leaders and workers will reach out to the people telling them about the work done by the BJP at the Centre in the last 11 years, as well as in Delhi the last 100 days.

The Delhi BJP president said under the BJP's “Sankalp Se Siddhi” (resolution to accomplishment) programmes in next two weeks across the city, 11 years of the Modi government will be celebrated and its achievements will be highlighted.

