Mumbai, May 27: The due date for filing ITRs for FY 2024-25(AY 2025-26) has been extended from July 31, 2025. The Income Tax Department recognised the delay in the official ITR forms and their necessary filing utilities and prompted the extension of the filing due dates. Let's know the new extended date and how to file ITR.

The extension was prompted by a delay in releasing the revised ITR forms and their e-filing utilities, which made early filing challenging. According to ET, the CBDT cited major updates in the ITR forms, system enhancements, and the need for accurate TDS credit reflection as the main factors behind the decision. ITR Filing Deadline Extended: Taxpayers Can Now File Income-Tax Returns Until September 15, 2025.

New Last Date To File ITR

CBDT has postponed the ITR filing deadline for AY 2025–26 from July 31 to September 15, 2025. This follows delayed timelines for issuing updated ITR forms and e-filing solutions, changes in TDS credit reflection, and system improvements. ITR Filing 2025: ITR Utilities Not Available Despite All Forms Released, What Can One Do?

How To File ITR

Here’s a step-by-step guide to file your Income Tax Return (ITR) online for FY 2024–25 (AY 2025–26):

Step 1: Log in to the e-Filing Portal

Go to https://www.incometax.gov.in

Click on ‘Login’

Enter your PAN, password, and captcha

Step 2: Choose 'File Income Tax Return'

After logging in, go to the ‘e-File’ menu

Click on ‘Income Tax Return’ under ‘File Income Tax Return’

Step 3: Select the Assessment Year & Mode

Choose Assessment Year 2025–26

Select mode: Online

Click ‘Continue’

Step 4: Select the Type of ITR Form

Choose your ITR form (e.g., ITR-1 for most salaried individuals)

Select the reason for filing (mandatory/voluntary)

Step 5: Fill in Income & Tax Details

Review auto-filled details (salary, interest, etc.)

Add or edit any income not captured automatically

Verify TDS/TCS and advance tax details

Step 6: Verify Deductions & Exemptions

Add eligible deductions under Chapter VI-A (80C, 80D, etc.)

Review total taxable income and tax liability

Step 7: Preview & Confirm

Check the preview of your ITR

Make corrections if needed

Click ‘Proceed to Verification’

Step 8: E-Verify the Return

Use Aadhaar OTP, Net Banking, or Demat Account to e-verify

Alternatively, send a signed ITR-V to CPC, Bengaluru

Step 9: Acknowledgement

After successful verification, you’ll receive an ITR-V acknowledgment on your email.

Download and save a copy for records

In case you don't want to file your ITR by yourself, you can always get a tax professional or chartered accountant to give you a hand. A number of online platforms also provide do-it-yourself easy filing for a fee and make it simple and nearly mistake-free. Just make sure you file by the new deadline of September 15, 2025 and you won't have to worry about penalties.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2025 07:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).