New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Shipping and logistics player CMA CGM Group on Friday said it will plant 10,000 trees in India as part of its worldwide reforestation programme.

The group will plant 1.10 lakh trees in 12 countries.

"The CMA CGM Group... undertakes a global reforestation initiative. 110,000 trees will be planted throughout 12 countries as part of local reforestation programmes designed to regenerate nature and support the development of local communities," the company said in a statement.

It said the group is resolutely committed to sustainable development and to the preservation of and has taken several initiatives in this direction.

"As part of this initiative, CMA CGM will plant 10,000 trees in the Darjeeling, in partnership with DLR Prerna, a local NGO dedicated to building sustainable human communities and the regeneration of natural forest habitats in the region," the statement said.

This agroforestry project, mixing trees and teas, aims at regenerating the ecosystem degraded by intense tea monoculture and will create a biodynamic ecosystem that brings optimal agricultural conditions for tea production in the long term and increase diversify farmers revenues, the statement added.

The 12 countries involved in the project are Canada, the USA, Peru, Brazil, France, Romania, Morocco, India, China, Philippines, Indonesia, New Zealand.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)