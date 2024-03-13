New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) The coal ministry on Wednesday announced the launch of monetisation process of Dugda coal washery of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd (BCCL).

The monetisation of washery having an annual capacity of 2 million tonnes will be held through a transparent competitive auction process and will be awarded to the potential steel manufacturer, the Ministry of Coal said in a statement.

The old and non-operational washery will be awarded to the bidder, along with the coal linkage corresponding to the highest premium paid for the coal quantity, the ministry said.

The monetisation of the Dugda washery aligns with the government's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the statement said, adding that by promoting self-sufficiency in coking coal production, India can minimise reliance on imports and strengthen its energy security.

The monetisation is poised to attract significant investor interest, further stimulating economic activity, and fostering job creation in the region, the statement said.

