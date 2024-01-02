Chandigarh, Jan 2 (PTI) Cold weather conditions prevailed in many parts of Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday, with Bathinda reeling at 7 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

Among other places in Punjab, Patiala registered a low of 7.8 degrees Celsius.

According to the Met office's weather report, Amritsar recorded a low of 8.3 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 8 degrees and Faridkot 8.2 degrees.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 9 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Hisar recorded a low of 7.2 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature in Karnal was at 8 degrees.

Narnaul and Bhiwani recorded minimum temperatures of 7.5 degrees Celsius and 7.7 degrees, respectively.

Met officials said fog was observed at many places in the two states early on Tuesday.

The region had been enveloped by dense fog, mostly during the morning, last week.

Maximum temperatures in the region have also witnessed a sharp drop during the past two days.

