New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a cold Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 7.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the weather office here said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), relative humidity was recorded at 97 per cent. It said a partly cloudy sky was likely during the day and the maximum temperature was expected to settle at 25 degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) reading was at 300 at 10 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

