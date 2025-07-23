New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The commerce ministry on Wednesday said it has conducted a workshop to sensitise micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) on trade remedy measures available to them to deal with issues like dumping of goods.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) is an arm of the ministry for these issues.

"The central theme of the workshop was to equip the MSME sector with knowledge on available trade remedy tools, facilitate discussions on existing challenges faced by them, and explore concrete ways forward to strengthen their defence against unfair trade practices," it said.

The event also featured eminent experts, including Anant Swarup, former DG of DGTR, and Andrea Mastromatteo, Director, Rules Division, World Trade Organization (WTO).

