New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The Dwarka Expressway entry to Delhi at Daulatabad Chowk will remain closed for 44 days as it is undergoing work related to replacing the expansion joint, the NHAI said.

According to an official of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), barriers have been placed at the entry of the connecting flyover of the main carriageway, which will remain closed till April 30.

The closure is expected to impact commuters travelling from Sector 99 to 106 in Gurugram and nearby areas such as Dhankot, Basai, and Kherki Majra. They will now have to take the surface road and merge onto the expressway after the Bijwasan toll plaza, the official added.

“Attention commuters! Due to expansion joint replacement work, the entry from the elevated service road at Daulatabad Chowk towards #Delhi on #DwarkaExpressway will be closed from March 18 till April 30, 2025, for 44 days,” NHAI posted on X.

Residents of Basai and Dhankot, who use this route daily to travel to Delhi airport, Dwarka, and other parts of the national capital are expected to face the most inconvenience.

“This road was constructed to reduce congestion on NH-48 but now commuters will have to take the same overcrowded route again,” a commuter said.

Another added that for about a month and a half, they will have to spend at least an additional two hours on travelling, making it a hectic day-to-day affair. “This will significantly impact our daily lives. I hope they are thinking of putting in better ways for us ordinary people,” an officegoer said.

Commuters urged NHAI to put in place better traffic management solutions to minimise inconvenience during the closure period.

