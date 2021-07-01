New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Real estate technology company Compass, Inc on Thursday said it plans to double its headcount to over 400 people at its India Development Centre (IDC) over the next few months.

The Compass IDC has more than 200 employees, including highly-skilled software engineers and product teams who have developed multiple cloud based services since the launch of the centre in the first quarter of 2020, a statement said.

The Compass IDC, located in Hyderabad's financial district, is the only technology hub that the company operates outside of the US. The India IDC complements the company's tech hubs in New York City, Seattle and Washington, DC.

Compass' global technology talent pool of over 850 product and engineering professionals has made a significant contribution towards the substantial business growth of the company, it said.

Headquartered in the US, Compass provides an end-to-end platform for residential real estate agents to deliver services to seller and buyer clients.

The Compass platform includes an integrated suite of cloud-based software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service and other critical functionality that are custom-built for the real estate industry.

"Talent acquisition for the IDC continues to be focused around engineering and development of next-gen technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Cloud Computing, Data Analytics, Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and iOS and Android development," the statement said.

Compass Chief Technology Officer Joseph Sirosh said India is home to some of the finest technology talent, powered by entrepreneurial thinking and innovation critical for transforming industries.

"Their ability to adapt to a fast-paced and changing work environment accompanied by strong technical skills makes them perfect candidates for an organisation like ours...

"We're looking for people who move fast, dream big, and want to shape the direction of their own careers while shaping the future of real estate through cutting edge innovation," Sirosh added.

The major focus of Compass IDC has been on expediting software engineering and development across the fields of mobile apps, cloud computing, AI, ML, RPA and data analytics.

The team has played an integral role in the launch of new features in the Compass platform for CRM, marketing, client service, 3D virtual tours and others.

