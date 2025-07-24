Gurugram, Jul 23 (PTI) The second District Coordination Meeting was held in the conference hall of the Mini Secretariat, Gurugram, on Wednesday to review the development works in Gurugram district, according to an official statement.

Principal Advisor (Urban Development) D S Dhesi directed all the departments to work in coordination to complete the projects related to the development of Gurugram within the stipulated time, he added.

Dhesi directed Gurgaon Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to issue tenders by August 15 after completing the formalities related to the projects of construction of flyovers at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Chowk in Sector 45-46-51-52 and Dadi Sati Chowk in 85-86-89-90.

While reviewing the measures related to flood control, he said that the necessary process should be completed for the Rs 45 crore project related to construction of Leg-I Master Storm Water Drain (2.8 km) from Old Delhi Road to Rejangla Chowk in view of the proposed Metro line.

Tenders should be issued within a month for the work of Construction of Leg-II master storm water drain from Ashok Vihar to Railway Culvert worth Rs 25 crore, he added.

As per the statement, Dhesi also inquired about the progress of shifting the toll plaza from Khedki Daula. He was told by NHAI officials that the process is underway, it added.

He also inquired about the progress of work related to disposal of legacy waste at Bandhwari site. Municipal Corporation Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said that there is 14 MT legacy waste at this centre, for the disposal of which two tenders of five MT each and one tender of four MT will be issued.

On matters related to flood management measures during monsoon season, Dhesi directed the concerned agencies to do the necessary work to prevent the recurrence of the problem of waterlogging during the rainy season. To deal with the problem of waterlogging in Narsinghpur Service Lane, he cited that the temporary kachcha drain built by GMDA was successful in curbing prolonged waterlogging on this stretch and asserted that the work of construction of permanent drain should be completed before the next season.

