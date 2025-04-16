Agra (UP), Apr 15 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday targeted the Congress, accusing it of systematically disrespecting Dr B R Ambedkar's legacy while pretending to champion his cause for political gain.

Addressing a gathering in Agrasto to mark 75 years of the Indian Constitution coming into effect and the birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar, Adityanath alleged that the Congress, which now holds up the Constitution for political gains, was the very party that tried to sideline Babasaheb Ambedkar at every crucial juncture.

Also Read | JKCET Exam 2025: Answer Key of Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test Exam Released at jkbopee.gov.in, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Download.

"Who defeated Babasaheb in the 1952 and 1954 by-elections? Who opposed his inclusion in independent India's first cabinet despite his towering qualifications? It was the Congress," Adityanath said.

He alleged that the same party that "dishonoured Babasaheb in his lifetime now carries the Constitution in its hands to mislead the public."

Also Read | Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Registration for 15,000 Home Guard Posts Ends on April 16, Apply Online at onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.

The chief minister accused Congress of altering the preamble of the Constitution and called it an attack on the document's soul.

"Just as the soul is essential to the body, the preamble is to the Constitution. Tampering with it is like choking its spirit," he said, referring to the Emergency imposed by Congress as a period when "the Constitution was throttled".

He also slammed the Congress for denying Ambedkar a memorial in Delhi for decades and not honouring him with the Bharat Ratna.

"When families from the Congress were gifted 50-acre memorials, not an inch was given for Babasaheb in Delhi. It was only when Atal Bihari Vajpayee supported the government that Babasaheb was awarded the Bharat Ratna," he added.

Adityanath praised the BJP for institutionalising the legacy of Ambedkar through the creation of grand memorials and continuing reservation policies for the oppressed classes.

He also highlighted the scholarship schemes restarted by his government after they were allegedly discontinued by the Samajwadi Party.

Quoting Ambedkar's words -- "Educate, Organise, Agitate" -- Adityanath urged the public to be vigilant.

"He never asked you to become blind followers. He wanted you to rise through struggle, through knowledge," Adityanath said, invoking Ambedkar's life as one of relentless perseverance in the face of caste discrimination.

Calling Babasaheb's life a journey from zero to zenith, Adityanath said, "He broke the chains of social exploitation and built the very foundation of modern India. That's why today, as we celebrate 75 years of the Constitution, it is important to also remember those who tried to erase his name from history."

He asked people to stay alert against "those who insult Ambedkar's ideals while pretending to protect them."

Adityanath strongly condemned the incidents of violence in West Bengal, asserting that only strict action, not mere appeals, would work against those who incite riots.

He criticised the silence of the Samajwadi Party and Congress over the issue, stating that these parties have turned a blind eye while the lives of the marginalized are under threat.

"In West Bengal, violence is being perpetrated against the poor and Dalit Hindus, but the Congress and SP keep mum. Mamata Banerjee considers these rioters as messengers of peace, while in reality, they are enemies of peace," he said.

Calling for decisive action, the chief minister stressed, "Appeals will not work against such elements, they need to be dealt with strictly and firmly."

He also announced the establishment of memorials and research centres in Lucknow and Agra, based on Baba Saheb's vision. These centres will include hostels and scholarship support for students from Scheduled Castes and Tribes.

Referring to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the chief minister said it aims to provide Indian citizenship to persecuted Dalit Hindus, Buddhists and Sikhs from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. He slammed the Congress and the Samajwadi Party for opposing the Act through violent protests.

"We stood with the deprived Hindu families coming from neighbouring countries and gave them respect," he said adding that the opposition parties stood against these efforts.

He also called the installation of the original copy of the Constitution, drafted by Dr. Ambedkar, in the new Parliament building as a "historic step," and a true tribute to Baba Saheb's vision for India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)