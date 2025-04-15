Jammu, April 15: The Jammu Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examinations (JKBOPEE) released the answer key of the Jammu Kashmir Common Entrance Test exam today, April 15. Candidates who appeared for the Jammu Kashmir Common Entrance Test or JKCET examination can check and download the answer key by visiting the official website of JKBOPEE at jkbopee.gov.in. It must be noted that the JKCET answer key will be available for three days before being removed from the online portal.

Here's the direct link to download the JKCET 2025 Answer Key. Candidates who want to challenge any answer to a question can make a written representation, which should be supported by proof from standard textbooks in the format available on the official website. Objections can be raised within the stipulated time of three days, following which no representation will be accepted. The pay to challenge any answer is INR 1,00,0, and the revised answer key will be uploaded if needed.

How to Check and Download the JKCET 2025 Answer Key:

Visit the official website of JKBOPEE at jkbopee.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the JKCET engineering answer key link

A PDF file will open in a new tab

Check your JKCET answer key

Take a printout for future reference.

The JKCET answer key includes answers to Question Booklet series A, B, C, and D, as well as the 180 questions asked in the examination. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website and match their answers. Candidates who appeared for the exam must know the marking scheme: Each correct answer will get one mark, whereas 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

This year, the Jammu Kashmir Common Entrance Test exam was held on April 12. It included three sections—physics, chemistry, and Mathematics—and 180 Multiple-Choice Questions that had to be completed in three hours. For more details, candidates can check JKBOPEE's official website.

