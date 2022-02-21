Mumbai, Feb 21: V-Ensure Pharma Technologies, which is into contract drug manufacturing, has raised Rs 130-crore (USD 17.5 million) from global alternative investment firm Investcorp and Asia-based private investment firm Tanas Capital.

For Investcorp this is the third healthcare investment in the country and its first in the pharmaceutical sector, the firm said in a statement.

New capital will enable V-Ensure to further expand its product development and marketing capabilities globally to North America and Europe, and other global markets for the development and launch of its products.

Founded in 2010, V-Ensure is into specialty pharmaceutical formulations focused on complex generics for regulated markets. Its core competence lies in developing complex molecules for regulated markets.

It also specializes in developing right strategies to obtain regulatory approvals for commercialization of these molecules by managing all necessary processes and documentation required by the regulator.

V-Ensure has developed solid oral, liquid oral and injectable products for over 45 clients across Europe, North America, China, Australia and Brazil, Satyanarayana Vemula, chief executive of V-Ensure said.

Investcorp has been active in the mid-market private equity space in the country since 2019, investing across the healthcare, businesses services, financial services, consumer & retail, and technology sectors.

Its investments over the last four years include Nephroplus, Wingreens, Intergrow Brands, Bewakoof.com, Freshtohome, Zolostays, Incred, Citykart, ASG Eye Hospital, Unilog, Xpressbees, and Safari Industries.

