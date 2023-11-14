Jammu, Nov 14 (PTI) Cooperatives will play an important role by spearheading rural development and developing critical infrastructure such as godowns, cold storage facilities in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said here.

Sinha launched various initiatives in the cooperative sector at the 70th all-India cooperative week celebrations across the Union Territory.

Also Read | Happy Kali Puja 2023 Messages, Wishes and Greetings for Family and Friends.

"Cooperatives will play an important role by spearheading rural development, developing critical infrastructure such as godowns, cold storage facilities and access to institutional finance and national and international markets to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047," the LG said, while addressing the function here.

LG expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home & Cooperation Minister Amit Shah for their support in promoting cooperative movement in J&K.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Air Pollution: Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Other Cities Suffers 'Severe' Category Air Quality After Diwali Celebrations (Watch Video).

He said the clarion call of 'Sahkar se Samridhi' has revived the values and principles of cooperatives and contributing to the economic and social progress of people.

The Lt Governor said the onboarding of 537 Primary Agriculture Credit Societies (PACS) as Common Service Centres, 169 PACS as PM Kisan Samridhi Kendras and 25 PACS as Jan-Aushadhi Kendras will create new opportunities for cooperatives and develop a new business model.

He said the launch of Sarhad Tourism Cooperative Ltd in Uri aims to develop Uri-Boniyar tourism circuit and homestays to promote border tourism.

"The new initiative will ensure greater engagement and inclusion of youth in the cooperative movement in J&K," he added.

The Lt Governor said Unnati Behan programme will focus on women empowerment and train them for selling and developing various products by cooperatives.

It will also accelerate the administration's efforts to address gender equality in cooperative movement, he said.

At the inaugural ceremony, the Lt Governor reiterated the commitment of J&K Administration to explore more avenues for cooperatives in diverse sectors and extending its benefits to the population living in rural areas.

The other projects launched and inaugurated by the LG include computerisation of 537 PACS, dashboards for cooperative banks and societies; website for seven cooperative super bazaars; apple pulping unit plant at Wagoora under Unnati Multistate Cooperatives, and Global Milk & Food Processing Unit Bari Brahmana, Smart Classrooms and Science Labs for several cooperative schools.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)