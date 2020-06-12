Latest News | COVID-19: CAIT Seeks Traders' Views on Closure of Delhi Markets

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Friday said it has sought response from traders in Delhi on whether markets should be closed to curb the COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently pointed out the possibility of 5.32 lakh coronavirus infection cases in Delhi by the end of July.

Also Read | How to Link Aadhaar Card to PAN Card Before June 30, 2020 Deadline: Know Online and Offline Ways to Link PAN Number and Aadhaar Number.

The traders' body said it has started an online survey among trade organisations of Delhi, seeking their opinion whether the city's markets should be shut in view of the projected figure of cases in the capital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)