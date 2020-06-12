Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    141842

  • Total Deaths

    8498

  • Total Recovered

    147195

  • Total Confirmed

    297535
#StayHomeStaySafe

Latest News | COVID-19: CAIT Seeks Traders' Views on Closure of Delhi Markets

Agency News PTI| Jun 12, 2020 09:20 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | COVID-19: CAIT Seeks Traders' Views on Closure of Delhi Markets

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Friday said it has sought response from traders in Delhi on whether markets should be closed to curb the COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal recently pointed out the possibility of 5.32 lakh coronavirus infection cases in Delhi by the end of July.

Also Read | How to Link Aadhaar Card to PAN Card Before June 30, 2020 Deadline: Know Online and Offline Ways to Link PAN Number and Aadhaar Number.

The traders' body said it has started an online survey among trade organisations of Delhi, seeking their opinion whether the city's markets should be shut in view of the projected figure of cases in the capital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.00 72.22
Kolkata 75.94 68.17
Mumbai 80.98 70.92
Chennai 77.96 70.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.8900 0.25
EUR 86.2150 0.16
GBP 96.1050 -0.47
JPY 70.8500 0.35
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement