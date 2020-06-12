Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    141842

  • Total Deaths

    8498

  • Total Recovered

    147195

  • Total Confirmed

    297535
#StayHomeStaySafe

How to Link Aadhaar Card to PAN Card Before June 30, 2020 Deadline: Know Online and Offline Ways to Link PAN Number and Aadhaar Number

Information Team Latestly| Jun 12, 2020 08:18 PM IST
A+
A-
How to Link Aadhaar Card to PAN Card Before June 30, 2020 Deadline: Know Online and Offline Ways to Link PAN Number and Aadhaar Number
PAN-Aadhaar linking. (Photo Credit: File Image)

Mumbai, June 12:  The last date of Aadhaar-Permanent Account Number (PAN) linking is inching towards its deadline. Earlier in March, the finance ministry had extended the deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar for the tenth time. The last date to link PAN card with Aadhaar card is June 30, 2020. Aadhaar-PAN Linking Deadline Extended Till June 30, 2020 Due to Outbreak of Coronavirus.

According to the Central Board of Direct Taxation (CBDT), it is mandatory to link PAN and Aadhaar to file for Income Tax returns. However, the Aadhaar card is not a compulsory document to get a PAN card. Here are few methods by which you can link PAN with Aaadhar. Unlock 1: Over 14,000 Aadhaar Kendras Operational Across India, UIDAI Shares List of 18 Exclusive Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

PAN-Aadhaar Linking by SMS:

In order to link two identity documents through SMS, send an SMS to 56161 or 567678 from registered mobile number in the format - UIDPAN<12 Digit Aadhaar> <10 Digit PAN>. For example, if your Aadhaar number is 586738291086 and your PAN number is KBJH11234M, you have to type UIDPAN 586738291086 KBJH11234M and send the message to either 56161 or 567678.

PAN-Aadhaar Can Also Be Linked Through e-Filing Website:

  • Visit the Income Tax site- incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

  • Click on "Link Aadhaar" under the Quick Links section

  • Enter your PAN, Aadhaar number and other details

  • Once the details are filled, click on 'Link Aadhaar' and submit

  • Post verification from UIDAI, the PAN-Aadhaar linking will be confirmed.

If the PAN-Aadhaar linkage is not done within the deadline, it is likely that your PAN account may be declared as "inoperative", which means that it cannot be used to file ITR or open bank accounts. Using "inoperative" PAN can also result in Rs 10,000 fine as it violates section 139A of the Act. Section 272B(1). The PAN-Aadhaar linking requirement does not apply to NRIs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2020 08:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Aadhaar Card aadhaar pan link news aadhaar pan link process aadhaar pan link status aadhaar pan linkinf aadhaar pan linking date aadhar pan linking sms how to link aadhaar to pan how to link pan card with aadhaar card pan aadhaar card linking deadline pan aadhaar card linking deadline extension pan aadhaar link date pan aadhaar link last date pan aadhaar link news pan aadhaar link notification pan aadhaar link through sms pan aadhaar linking last date pan aadhaar linking mandatory PAN card pan-aadhaar link status PAN-Aadhaar Linking pan-aadhaar linking deadline pan-aadhaar linking via sms
You might also like
How to Apply For Allotment of Instant e-PAN Card Through Aadhaar e-KYC on incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in
Information

How to Apply For Allotment of Instant e-PAN Card Through Aadhaar e-KYC on incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in
Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Financial Measures to Combat Economic Loss Due to COVID-19 Spread, Here Are Top 10 Announcements by Finance Ministry
News

Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Financial Measures to Combat Economic Loss Due to COVID-19 Spread, Here Are Top 10 Announcements by Finance Ministry
PAN-Aadhaar Linking: Fine of Rs 10,000 For Failing to Link PAN With Aadhaar Card by March 31
News

PAN-Aadhaar Linking: Fine of Rs 10,000 For Failing to Link PAN With Aadhaar Card by March 31
Aadhaar Row: Asaduddin Owaisi Hits Out at UIDAI Over Notices Issued to 127 People in Hyderabad, Asks 'Who Gave You Powers to Verify Citizenship'
Politics

Aadhaar Row: Asaduddin Owaisi Hits Out at UIDAI Over Notices Issued to 127 People in Hyderabad, Asks 'Who Gave You Powers to Verify Citizenship'
Aadhaar Card-Voter ID Linking: Modi Government Moves to Empower Election Commission to Link EPIC With UID
News

Aadhaar Card-Voter ID Linking: Modi Government Moves to Empower Election Commission to Link EPIC With UID
Voter ID and Passport are Proof of Citizenship, But Not Aadhaar and PAN Card, Says Maharashtra Court
News

Voter ID and Passport are Proof of Citizenship, But Not Aadhaar and PAN Card, Says Maharashtra Court
Aadhaar Card Mandatory For Last Rites? BBMP Issues Circular, Warns Staff of Graveyards & Crematoria in Bengaluru Not to Demand Biometric Details of Deceased
News

Aadhaar Card Mandatory For Last Rites? BBMP Issues Circular, Warns Staff of Graveyards & Crematoria in Bengaluru Not to Demand Biometric Details of Deceased
Aadhaar Mandatory for Last Rites? BBMP Crematoriums and Graveyards in Bengaluru Ask for Biometric Details of Dead Person
News

Aadhaar Mandatory for Last Rites? BBMP Crematoriums and Graveyards in Bengaluru Ask for Biometric Details of Dead Person
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.00 72.22
Kolkata 75.94 68.17
Mumbai 80.98 70.92
Chennai 77.96 70.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.8900 0.25
EUR 86.2150 0.16
GBP 96.1050 -0.47
JPY 70.8500 0.35
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement