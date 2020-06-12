How to Link Aadhaar Card to PAN Card Before June 30, 2020 Deadline: Know Online and Offline Ways to Link PAN Number and Aadhaar Number

Mumbai, June 12: The last date of Aadhaar-Permanent Account Number (PAN) linking is inching towards its deadline. Earlier in March, the finance ministry had extended the deadline to link PAN with Aadhaar for the tenth time. The last date to link PAN card with Aadhaar card is June 30, 2020. Aadhaar-PAN Linking Deadline Extended Till June 30, 2020 Due to Outbreak of Coronavirus.

According to the Central Board of Direct Taxation (CBDT), it is mandatory to link PAN and Aadhaar to file for Income Tax returns. However, the Aadhaar card is not a compulsory document to get a PAN card. Here are few methods by which you can link PAN with Aaadhar. Unlock 1: Over 14,000 Aadhaar Kendras Operational Across India, UIDAI Shares List of 18 Exclusive Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

PAN-Aadhaar Linking by SMS:

In order to link two identity documents through SMS, send an SMS to 56161 or 567678 from registered mobile number in the format - UIDPAN<12 Digit Aadhaar> <10 Digit PAN>. For example, if your Aadhaar number is 586738291086 and your PAN number is KBJH11234M, you have to type UIDPAN 586738291086 KBJH11234M and send the message to either 56161 or 567678.

PAN-Aadhaar Can Also Be Linked Through e-Filing Website:

Visit the Income Tax site- incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in

Click on "Link Aadhaar" under the Quick Links section

Enter your PAN, Aadhaar number and other details

Once the details are filled, click on 'Link Aadhaar' and submit

Post verification from UIDAI, the PAN-Aadhaar linking will be confirmed.

If the PAN-Aadhaar linkage is not done within the deadline, it is likely that your PAN account may be declared as "inoperative", which means that it cannot be used to file ITR or open bank accounts. Using "inoperative" PAN can also result in Rs 10,000 fine as it violates section 139A of the Act. Section 272B(1). The PAN-Aadhaar linking requirement does not apply to NRIs.

