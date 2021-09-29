Mumbai, Sep 29 (PTI) AI-driven agri-tech firm CropIn on Wednesday said it has partnered with Mucheki Consulting for digitising the African agriculture ecosystem.

“We are delighted to ally with Mucheki Consulting, which allows us to bring a positive change in the lives of farmers and food providers in Africa. Our continuous endeavor has been to provide unique technology-based solutions to the agriculture value chain. Through this partnership, new vistas can open up in Africa for a sustainable agricultural ecosystem,” CropIn CRO Jitesh Shah said in a statement.

The partnership aims to strengthen farmers of Africa by digitising farms and offering smart data on weather, disease prediction, crop health, yield estimation, soil quality and risk of pestilence in real-time.

Through this alliance CropIn expects to strengthen its presence in Africa and enable the creation of a digital ecosystem in the continent.

Mucheki Consulting caters to Africa with a presence in South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria and Zimbabwe and it offers specialised enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions and services to progressive businesses across the African continent.

"We have to play an instrumental role in Africa's agricultural sector, and we believe CropInhas a host of digital solutions to complement our initiative. Plagued by a low per capita income, food security remains a battle to be won in Africa. We believe that the technological support that CropIn offers will assist in this initiative by streamlining Agri-production processes which will result in overall affordability of quality produce even for low-income earners," Mucheki Consulting Chief Executive Officer Churchward Mucheki added.

