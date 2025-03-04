Chennai, Mar 4 (PTI) Danfoss Power Solutions, a global supplier of mobile and industrial hydraulics and electric powertrain systems, conducted a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday for the establishment of a state-of-the-art facility in Pune, with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore, the company said.

This strategic investment will double the company's manufacturing footprint in India, driving innovation and supporting sustainability initiatives.

The facility in Talegaon, Pune, will be Danfoss' seventh manufacturing unit in India.

The company currently has additional manufacturing facilities in Chennai, Mumbai, Vadodara, Bengaluru, and two other units in Pune.

Spread across 44 acres, the proposed facility in Talegaon will enhance Danfoss' production capacity for existing products, including pumps, motors, cylinders, and valves.

It will also manufacture new product lines to meet growing customer demand, the Chennai-based company said in a statement.

The Talegaon facility will strengthen Danfoss' ability to develop and manufacture products in India for both domestic and global markets. Construction at the Talegaon campus is scheduled for completion in the second half of 2026.

"This expansion further strengthens Danfoss' role as a key enabler in India's manufacturing and technological transformation, solidifying its position as a trusted global partner in innovation and sustainability," the company stated.

"Our new state-of-the-art facility in Pune will enable us to better support local customers by enhancing our production capabilities and delivering sustainable solutions. India is poised for tremendous industrial growth, and our investment will increase Danfoss' capacity to support this growth," said Danfoss Power Solutions President Daniel Winter.

"The new facility represents our commitment to India and our dedication to providing localised, high-quality solutions that help our customers succeed in a rapidly evolving market," he added.

Additionally, an Application Development Centre (ADC) for machinery research and development will be established at the Talegaon unit. The new factory will drive sustainability initiatives, contributing to Danfoss' commitment to decarbonising global operations by 2030, the statement added.

