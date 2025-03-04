Rome, March 4: The 88-year-old Pope Francis has experienced two episodes of acute respiratory insufficiency while undergoing treatment for pneumonia at Rome’s Gemelli Hospital. The Vatican reported that the pontiff faced difficulty breathing due to an accumulation of mucus in his airways, leading to bronchospasm, a condition similar to an asthma attack.

The pontiff’s prognosis remains "guarded," though blood tests conducted on March 3 showed stability. The Vatican noted that the blockage in his airways was likely caused by pneumonia-related mucus, further exacerbating his breathing difficulties. In addition, the Pope is experiencing bronchospasm, which causes the airways to narrow and hinder airflow. Pope Francis No Longer Requires Mechanical Ventilation After Respiratory Crisis, Says Vatican.

What Is Acute Respiratory Insufficiency?

Acute respiratory insufficiency is a critical condition in which the lungs struggle to deliver sufficient oxygen to the blood or remove carbon dioxide. This results in difficulty breathing and can cause symptoms like shortness of breath, a bluish tint around the mouth or nails, fast heart rate, and coughing. Immediate treatment is necessary to prevent life-threatening complications and may include bronchodilators, mucolytics, or oxygen therapy. Pope Francis Continues To Rest After Peaceful Night in Hospital, Says Vatican.

Since being hospitalised on February 14, this marks the longest period Pope Francis has been away from the public eye during his papacy. His doctors have not specified how long his recovery will take. The Pope has previously dealt with health issues, including pleurisy and partial lung removal, making him more vulnerable to respiratory infections.

