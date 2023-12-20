Jammu, Dec 19 (PTI) In a move to enhance road safety, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has launched a drive to equip commercial passenger vehicles with dashboard cameras to ensure the safety of travellers.

The direction to install dashboard cameras was passed by the Union Territory administration following the deaths of at least 39 people when a bus veered off a mountain road and rolled 300 feet into a gorge in the Assar area of Doda district in November.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2023: Admit Card for Preliminary Examination of Junior Associates Likely To Be Released Soon at sbi.co.in, Know How To Download.

Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Abdul Qayoom conducted an inspection to oversee the installation of cameras in commercial passenger vehicles in the district, officials said on Tuesday.

The installation of dash cameras is part of a strict measure taken by the administration to address the issue of rash and careless driving by commercial passenger vehicle drivers, they said.

Also Read | DU Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 51 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Online at colrec.uod.ac.in.

During the installation event, officials from the Motor Vehicles Department were present to witness and support the implementation of the measure.

Singh expressed confidence in the effectiveness of the initiative in reducing accidents.

He highlighted the significance of dashboard cameras, stating that these will play a crucial role in tracing incidents of negligence by drivers.

He emphasised that such measures are essential for ensuring the wellbeing of passengers and fostering a safer environment for travel.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)