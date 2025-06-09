New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Delhi BJP on Monday announced the appointment of 30 mandal presidents for the organisation in the national capital.

Mahendra Nagpal, the organisational election officer in Delhi BJP, announced the names, according to a party statement.

Also Read | NIACL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 500 Apprentice Posts at newindia.co.in, Know Eligibility, Application Deadline, Stipend and Other Details.

Among the 30 mandal presidents, five are women. A decision regarding the remaining mandals would be announced soon, Nagpal said in the statement.

These appointments are part of the party's ongoing reorganisation process.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 09, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)