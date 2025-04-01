New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) A 46-year-old woman who was declared brain dead saved multiple people by donating her organs, officials said on Tuesday.

She was admitted in a critical condition on March 19 and was declared brain dead on March 27 at Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh here, the hospital said in a statement.

Senior Director and Head of Neurosurgery, Doctor Rakesh Dua said after being declared brain dead, her family decided to donate her organs, allowing for the successful transplantation of her kidneys, lungs, and liver.

According to the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), once a patient is declared brain dead, hospitals can counsel families about organ donation.

"This case highlights how, even in moments of profound loss, individuals can create a legacy that extends far beyond their lives. Our team ensured that the entire process was handled with the utmost respect and professional care,” Dua said.

Her liver and a kidney were transplanted at Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, while the other kidney was sent to Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram, Senior Director of Critical Care, Doctor Pankaj Kumar informed.

Highlighting the importance of organ donation, Kumar said that the decision by the woman's family will not only save multiple people but it will also serve as a reminder of the ripple effect a single act of generosity can have on the community.

