New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Family members and parents of a 12-year-old student staged a protest outside a private school in south-west Delhi on Tuesday, following his death under suspicious circumstances earlier in the day.

Prince, a resident of Kudumpur Pahari in Vasant Vihar and a student of class six, was allegedly taken to a hospital by school authorities, where he was declared brought dead, the police said.

His family staged a protest outside the school demanding a thorough investigation and answers from the school authorities regarding the matter.

Varshu, Price's aunt said that the school authorities took her nephew to a hospital, where he was declared dead, without informing them.

Upon inquiring, the school authorities initially told that he was at the police station but later later it was informed that he had died following a fight with another student.

She also alleged that the school dispersed the students before the scheduled departure time and added, "They are now asking us to come to the school for an inquiry only after my nephew's cremation."

Kumar Pal, the boy's grandfather, said that they were informed that the child was injured and had been taken to a hospital.

"I asked my brother, Saram Pal, to go to the school to check on him, but by the time he arrived, they had already taken him to the hospital," Kumar said.

Expressing despair he said, "My grandson was healthy and had no prior physical issues. Something must have happened inside the school, but they are hiding it from us. We were not allowed to see his body and his father, who was with him, was asked to leave on the way."

The incident took place at 8 am, but they were only informed at 8.30 am that their child was injured. Around 10 am the family members were informed about the child's death, he said.

Information was received from Fortis hospital in Vasant Kunj at 10.15 am, stating that Prince had been brought dead, the police said.

Upon enquiring and inspection of the body it was revealed that there was no visible injury on the body, but some foam like substance was oosing out from his mouth, the police said in a statement.

Doctors verbally suggested that the boy might have had a convulsion-related condition, but inquest proceedings are underway. School students and teachers are being interrogated and necessary legal action will be taken accordingly, it said.

