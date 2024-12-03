Mumbai, December 3: Under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, the central government provides financial assistance to farmers across the country. Each beneficiary receives INR 6,000 annually in three installments of INR 2,000 each. The funds are directly transferred to the farmers' accounts via the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. Know when the Central Government will sanction the 19th installment of PM Kisan Yojana. PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: PM Narendra Modi Releases Rs 20,000 Crore, Know Steps to Check Beneficiary Status and Reasons for Rejection.

After the release of the 18th installment in early October, farmers are eagerly awaiting the 19th installment of the scheme. Under the Scheme, the Government of India shall bear the complete financial burden for the transmission of benefits to eligible beneficiaries. PM Internship Scheme 2024: 280 Companies Register 1.27 Lakh Internship Offers Under PM Internship Yojana.

How to Register for PM Kisan Yojana:

Go to the official PM Kisan website at pmkisan.gov.in.

Click on ‘New Farmer Registration’

Enter your Aadhaar number, mobile phone number, and bank account details that are needed for the registration.

Upload necessary documents such as proof of land ownership and a bank passbook for verification.

After filling in the details and uploading the required documents, submit your application.

If the details are verified and validated successfully, you will become eligible to receive the benefits of the PM Kisan Yojana.

Once your application is approved, the financial assistance under PM Kisan Yojana will be transferred directly to your bank account.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PIV-KISAN) is a Central Sector Scheme that provides income assistance to all landholding farmer families in the country to augment their financial requirements for agricultural and allied activity inputs and residential necessities.

