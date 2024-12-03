Hounslow, December 3: With an IQ score of 162, this 10-year-old Indian-British boy has stunned the world by surpassing the likes of renowned scientists Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking. How does a child of such a young age possess such extraordinary intellect? Krish Arora, a young genius from Hounslow, West London, has proven that age is no barrier when it comes to intellectual brilliance. His remarkable achievements have sparked global attention, placing him among the world’s brightest minds.

At just 10 years old, Krish has mastered complex subjects, from mathematics and chess to piano, demonstrating abilities far beyond his years. Aced his 11-plus exams with ease and secured admission to the prestigious Queen Elizabeth's School, Krish has redefined brilliance at such a tender age. He has already earned a spot in Mensa, the prestigious high-IQ society. Let's know more about Krish Arora.

Who is Krish Arora?

Born in Hounslow, West London, the 10-year-old Krish Arora has an IQ score of 162. His brilliance became evident early on, with his parents, both engineers, noticing his remarkable aptitude from a young age. By the time he was four, Krish was already performing decimal division and reading well above his peers. His intellectual pursuits extend beyond academics, with impressive achievements in chess, where he regularly defeats his mentor, and in music, where he earned a Grade 8 piano certification in just 1.5 years, earning accolades for his performances and even securing a place in the "Hall of Fame" at Trinity College of Music.

Krish’s talents go hand-in-hand with his drive for excellence. He aced all his 11-plus exams, including a perfect score in mathematics, and has been accepted into the prestigious Queen Elizabeth’s School. Despite his young age, he finds the standard curriculum boring and often tackles more advanced subjects like algebra on his own. Krish’s dedication to his passions is evident, whether it's playing chess, solving complex puzzles, or honing his musical skills. He also enjoys watching shows like "young Sheldon" in his free time.

