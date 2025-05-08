New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) The Delhi government has identified 100 government schools where it will set up computer labs free of cost.

The Directorate of Education has begun executing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in this regard with the Directorate of Education and Ladli Foundation Trust on March 28.

Also Read | Indian Military Successfully Intercepts Pakistani Attacks on 15 Locations in India, Check List of Places Targeted by Pakistan.

According to a statement, the MoU outlined a pro-bono collaboration between the two parties, aimed at enhancing digital education and technological accessibility for students from economically weaker backgrounds.

Following a detailed assessment, 100 schools have been identified for implementation of the project. Ladli Foundation representatives conducted a field survey to assess the feasibility of establishing labs in these schools, the statement said.

Also Read | What Is Sudarshan Chakra? How Does It Work? All You Need To Know About IAF's S-400 Air Defence Which Neutralised Pakistani Drones and Missiles.

According to the agreement, the Directorate of Education will provide the necessary infrastructure support, including classrooms, electricity, lighting, fans, furniture and power backup. The schools will also designate a teacher or coordinator to manage the lab and ensure its long-term sustainability, it said.

The Ladli Foundation Trust, a registered non-profit organisation, will set up each lab with 20 computers, provide hardware and software maintenance, and conduct monitoring and evaluation.

The non-governmental organisation will also offer free CUET (common university entrance test) mock tests for up to 1 lakh students and organise skill-building sessions and workshops through its partners.

To streamline the roll-out, a video conference was held on April 28, chaired by the Additional Director of Education (IT) and saw participation from district and zonal deputy directors of education and heads of schools.

During the meeting, officials were briefed about their roles in the smooth implementation of the project, the statement said.

To facilitate timely implementation of the project, the heads of schools have been instructed to make available the required infrastructure and, if needed, utilise existing school funds following prescribed guidelines. They are also required to submit progress reports fortnightly.

The initiative is in line with the National Education Policy 2020 and supports the goals of Skill India and Digital India missions, the statement said.

The collaboration aims to bridge the digital divide and provide students with hands-on training in technology, expanding their career opportunities in the digital age, it said.

Recognising the need for modern infrastructure, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had, in the budget session in March, announced Rs 50 crore for establishment of 175 new computer labs and smart classrooms. PTI SHB

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)