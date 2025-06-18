New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) The Delhi government will soon hold a global stakeholder summit to generate ideas for boosting tourism in the national capital, officials said.

The tourism department of the government will be hosting the summit, they said.

"Invest India will be organising the summit for us. The summit is likely to be held in the first week of July," said a senior official.

The official shared that various firms that are involved in the business of tourism will be invited to the summit to share ideas.

"We will engage in a dialogue with them. We will solicit ideas from them to boost tourism in the national capital. Their ideas will then be studied and a feasibility analysis will be carried about the investment involved and how they can be implemented," said the official.

The tourism department is also looking to infuse some new blood in their ranks and is planning to hire "tourism fellows".

"The proposal to hire tourism fellows has been circulated to the departments of the government for inter-department feedback and remarks. After this process, the proposal will come up for discussion in the cabinet. We are hoping that it will be approved," said the official.

Under the scheme, those students who have done a diploma in tourism will be hired as fellows and will be engaged in various sub-departments like event planning, management, etc.

"They will be given a stipend. It is planned that they will be paid Rs 40,000 for a period of 12 months. This way, they will get to work with the government and gain experience which will also enhance their CV. The department will benefit from their ideas," said the official.

The official said that they will be involved in event planning and might also be used as tourist guides.

"We have plans to start evening tour bus service from PM Sangrahalaya to National War Memorial. We might use these fellows as guides," the official added.

The department is prepping for its flagship event -- Delhi International Mango festival. The official said this time, the event will be held on a larger scale.

"Every year, the event was held at Dilli Haat. But this year, it will be held at Thyagaraj Stadium. We have tied up with the National Horticulture Board and they will also be getting many varieties of mangoes," the official added.

