New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) The Delhi government plans to develop a single portal for citizens accessing its services and departments, with the capacity to handle 10,000 concurrent users and be "more informative and visually pleasing".

The Delhi government has floated a request for proposal (RFP) for designing and developing its web portal as well as associated departmental websites, said an official.

At present, the Delhi government portal at delhi.gov.in provides a unified interface to all government websites as well as information regarding various schemes and programmes.

The common portal includes approximately 180 associated departmental websites.

"The IT solutions provider will be tasked with migrating the entire existing portal of the Delhi government on the new platform and implement robust and scalable architecture in terms of content, security and load," said the official.

The company selected will have to maintain all Delhi government information at a single place and in a consistent manner. It will redesign and manage the current home page and corresponding web pages by making them "more informative and visually pleasing", the official added.

"The portal delhi.gov.in will be a one-stop solution to addressing all the needs of citizens, with an aim to providing accurate information in various fields. With the launch of the portal, the Delhi government aims to have a single interface, comprising information on various government departments," he said.

The official said the system architecture must support the anticipated load of more than 10,000 concurrent users.

"The portal is expected to provide acceptable levels of performance under peak load. However, it is expected to handle burst levels of activity for a short (usually five to 10 minutes) period without functional degradation," he said.

"It should be scalable in such a way that if there are concurrent users more than specified, then the capacity should get automatically enhanced by 20 per cent and so on without any impact on the service," he added.

Apart from information on departments, citizens will also be able to access information on government policies such as on electric vehicles, tree transplantation and pollution.

Information on all Delhi government services will be available on the e-district website. Websites of individual departments will redirect applicants to the e-district website for accessing services provided by the respective department, the official said.

The portal and websites will also provide the option of logging in through Google and Facebook, among others.

The selected bidder will maintain the portal and websites for at least five years.

