New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) The Delhi government will be starting a special electric bus shuttle service for state and central government employees from Friday, a senior official said.

The shuttle services will start from Kidwai Nagar and RK Puram for Central Secretariat for Central government employees, Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra said in a post on X.

For Delhi government employees, the e-bus shuttle service will also run from Gulabi Bagh to Delhi Secretariat, Kundra said.

